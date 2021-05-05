  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter buys ad-free newsreader Scroll in bid to bolster its future subscription service

By: |
May 5, 2021 12:35 PM

Twitter Inc. acquired Scroll, an ad-free news reader product, and said it expects to pull the service into a new subscription offering being planned.

Twitter, Scroll, twitter new acquisition, BuzzFeed News, the Atlantic and USA Today, ad-free new reader product, Scroll Chief Executive Officer Tony Haile, Twitter deals with publishersTwitter is looking for ways to expand business outside of digital advertising

Twitter Inc. acquired Scroll, an ad-free news reader product, and said it expects to pull the service into a new subscription offering being planned. Scroll works with a handful of publishers, including BuzzFeed News, the Atlantic and USA Today, and offers stories from those publishers to paying customers. The stories don’t have ads, and Scroll shares some of the revenue from its subscriptions with the publishers.

Scroll will temporarily halt new subscribers while its 13-person team joins the social media company, Twitter said Tuesday in a blog post. Deal terms weren’t disclosed. Scroll, which has offices in New York City and Portland, is backed by investors including Union Square Ventures.

Related News

Twitter has spoken publicly about its interest in selling a subscription product, and is considering a number of options. The San Francisco-based company also recently acquired Revue, a newsletter startup, with plans to make money from subscriptions. Twitter envisions the two products working together, and saids users may one day pay to read newsletters or stories from certain publishers directly on Twitter without any ads.

“For every other platform, journalism is dispensable,” wrote Scroll Chief Executive Officer Tony Haile in a blog post. “If journalism were to disappear tomorrow their business would carry on much as before. Twitter is the only large platform whose success is deeply intertwined with a sustainable journalism ecosystem.”

The social media company is looking for ways to expand business outside of digital advertising, which makes up the bulk of revenue. Advertising can be inconsistent and Twitter said last week that ad sales got off to a slow start in 2021 thanks in part to civil unrest in the U.S. and delayed public events, like Hollywood’s Academy Awards presentation. A subscription business would offer a more steady and predictable revenue stream.

Scroll is Twitter’s sixth deal in the past six months. The news reader startup was first announced in late 2016, and raised money from a number of publishers, including Axel Springer SE, News Corp. and the New York Times.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Twitter buys ad-free newsreader Scroll in bid to bolster its future subscription service
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Google does it again, leaks the unannounced Pixel Buds A-Series early by accident
2Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMS can trick you into installing malicious app, steal your contacts to inflict more damage
3Pandemic Impact: Gartner forecasts India public cloud end-user spending to touch $4.4 billion in 2021