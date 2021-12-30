  • MORE MARKET STATS

The best gadgets of 2021- Tablets: Power in your hands

The new Kindle Paperwhite is a step-up from its predecessor but isn’t a huge upgrade and that’s fine.

The iPad mini is for many the most distinct product Apple has launched in years.
By Anuj Bhatia, Shruti Dhapola & Nandagopal Rajan

iPad mini
The iPad mini is for many the most distinct product Apple has launched in years. With the iPad mini, Apple tried to create a new lifestyle device that is a cross between an iPhone and a traditional iPad. Even though the iPad mini is an iPad at heart, it feels an entirely different product. It is compact and small but not a replacement to your iPhone. The iPad mini shines when it comes to taking notes (thanks to second-generation Apple Pencil support), playing games or as an e-reader, becoming a companion device that always stays with you. The iPad mini looks fresh, but continues to have a niche appeal.

Apple iPad (9th generation)
Time and again, Apple proves that it is hard to beat the iPad no matter which model you choose. The entry-level iPad isn’t the best Apple has to offer but it does make a splash for the features it comes with, including a front-facing camera that is actually good and increased storage capacity. Not to forget, it has a faster A13 Bionic processor, while the 12-megapixel front camera supports Center Stage that dynamically keeps you in frame. While it is still a minor upgrade, the 9th generation iPad promises a lot more for the price. Students or casual users are primarily customers who would want to buy Apple’s budget tablet with a sizable display and just the right power to accomplish any task.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)
The new Kindle Paperwhite is a step-up from its predecessor but isn’t a huge upgrade and that’s fine. It has upgraded features that may seem minor to some but improves the already great e-Book reader. A larger 6.8-inch display with an upgraded lighting scheme, USB-C charging, improved battery life and full waterproof are the biggest boons to the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

