Spotify may soon take on Apple Music with ‘premium’ Platinum HiFi streaming service plan



Swedish audio-streaming app, Spotify will soon reportedly launch the premium HiFi streaming plan which was supposed to launch more than a year ago. The company announced the same in February 2021 but ever since then it has been silent about it.

Speaking of HiFi or also known as high-fidelity audio, it will provide lossless music to the listener. Keep in mind, that Apple Music already provides HiFi audio to its users at no extra cost. Several are speculating that this could be the reason for the delay in Spotify’s service.

A Reddit user ‘u/nearlymind’ shared a screenshot from the app which asked him if he would like to switch to Spotify Platinum in the next month priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs 1,600).

He noted that he was also asked to fill out a survey as he cancelled the Spotify Premium plan after 10 years and opted for Apple Music.

Looking at users who commented on the original post of the ‘u/nearlymind’ post did not seem too happy with Spotify’s price tag.

Another user going by the name ‘u/lihkatahmai’ said, “I have been using Spotify for many years now and recently even got myself some new headphones worthy of listening to lossless music. So, I cancelled my Spotify premium and started with an Apple Music trial. I am hearing the difference and intend to say on AM as long as Spotify comes up with HiFi.”

Spotify Platinum Plan reportedly offers its users services like headphone tuning, library-pro, audio insights, studio sound and playlist pro along with high-resolution music.

Other than this, Spotify has recently confirmed that users in the US will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles. They will be able to browse through the catalogue on the Spotify app and make purchases through the Spotify subscription.

