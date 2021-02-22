Sony launches its first premium 360-degree wireless audio speaker in India

The speaker is priced at Rs 19,990 in India.

Sony launched the SRS-RA3000 – one of two ‘premium’ 360-degree audio speakers (the other being the SRS-RA5000) it first announced at CES 2021 – in India on Monday. The SRS-RA3000 notably belongs to the first wave of wireless speakers to support Sony’s spatial audio technology, aka 360 Reality Audio. The speaker is priced at Rs 19,990 in India and will be available for buying from Sony retail stores, Shop at SC portal, major electronics stores and Amazon from March 24.

The biggest USP of the SRS-RA3000 is that it can ‘play’ ambient room-filling 3D surround content. The speaker can essentially – at least, in theory – replicate the feel of live music using a combination of an internal microphone setup and ‘unique’ Sony algorithm (or Immersive Audio Enhancement) to place sounds and vocals in virtual space around you. The SRS-RA3000 can also calibrate itself to your room automatically. It goes without saying that you will need supported content to make best use of Sony’s new speaker. About 4,000 songs currently support 360 Reality Audio, according to Sony.

The SRS-RA3000 also supports Sony’s auto volume feature, which means the speaker can analyze every track in real-time and adjust the volume accordingly on its own.

Under the hood, the SRS-RA3000 has two (17mm) tweeters, two passive radiators, and a full-range (80mm) driver. The speaker comes with built-in Chromecast and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also choose to add it to your existing speaker group like most premium speakers. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are supported. The speaker is additionally compatible with Spotify Connect. Rounding off the package is a 3.5mm audio jack.

Speaking of design, Sony says the SRS-RA3000 is humidity resistant and has a compact size and small footprint. It comes in black and weighs in at 2.5kg.