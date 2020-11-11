  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sony forays into the drone market with new brand Airpeak

November 11, 2020 3:03 PM

Sony already has Aerosense, a drone collaboration with ZMP, that is focused on surveying and data services.

Sony has not revealed any specifications of the drone, which it plans to launch next spring.

More than two years after it was reported that Sony could enter into the drone game, the company has made an official announcement in this regard. Sony has announced its entry in the drone market with Airpeak, a new brand that will combine artificial intelligence robotics and sensing technological expertise. The company has not revealed any specifications of the drone, which it plans to launch next spring.

The company said, in a press statement, that the ‘recent proliferation’ of drones and the kind of changes that followed in both the creative and industrial sectors have inspired the company.

The release said that the project will support the creativity of video creators to the maximum extent possible. The company is aiming to make some contribution to the entertainment industry, the statement reads.

But the company has made it clear that it will be focusing on various industries. It seems that the main focus of the company under its Airpeak brand would be to focus on developing drones that are better at video creation.

Small UAVs are getting smarter with every passing day and are now able to avoid obstacles and navigate by recognizing other flying objects without any kind of intervention from their human operators.

The company already has Aerosense, a drone collaboration with ZMP, that is focused on surveying and data services. With Airpeak, Sony is looking forward to catering to the demands of commercial-based video and other consumers.

The move seems to be a well thought out decision as Sony is already making some of the best image sensors available in cameras. Now, the company is moving a step forward by adding wings to it.

But the company will have some tough competition from DJI, which has been ruling the market for around a decade. It has earned the trust of people looking for options in the consumer UAV sector.

