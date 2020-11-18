Smart diagnostics: Enabling safer and healthier workplaces

Sushant Reddy, co-founder & CEO, Arvi

As per current assessments, Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to disappear soon. The entire country (like the rest of the world) is reeling under its pressure and infection numbers are surging on a daily basis. Seeing the current medical emergency, Arvi Healthcare Technologies, a remote healthcare monitoring startup for senior healthcare, has launched contactless thermal scanning kiosks; these kiosks use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with deep learning to combine facial recognition and thermal screening to detect persons with high temperatures as well as those violating requirements to wear masks.

The unmanned, contactless thermal scanning kiosks have features such as temperature check, face mask detection, auto hand-sanitisation, and attendance/access management. Arvi’s advanced kiosks also screen blood oxygen, pulse, and respiration rate in addition to temperature. Sushant Reddy, co-founder & CEO, Arvi, said, “Unlike a temperature gun, which requires the physical presence of a security guard or an individual to record people’s temperature, our compact, AI-enabled scanners require no human observation or intervention. These kiosks are the current need of the hour and can be used at the entry points of malls, corporate offices, banks, airports, schools, hospitals, etc.”

Unmanned, contactless thermal scanning kiosks.

Basically, the face recognition facility comes withan 8-inch LCD screen, a 5MP camera with 30 FPS video and advanced facial recognition software. The screening lock is simple and feasible. Cloud storage of upto 2 million screening records is available. Aerosol-based sanitiser spray with a high 1,200 ml capacity refillable tank is featured with these kiosks. The kiosks are portable with 5 feet, 2-inch adjustable height.

“We have deployed 50 units across Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad in private and government institutions including a unit of the Indian Army,” said Reddy, who has done his B Tech from IIT Bombay. “Our business is self-funded as of today. Arvi Healthcare plans to design and manufacture more IoT-based healthcare devices. We are currently developing IoT-based smart hand sanitiser dispensers and UV sanitisation chambers,” he informed.