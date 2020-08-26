Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ launched in India; specs, price and everything to know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Days after launching them at its Unpacked virtual event, Samsung has announced that it is bringing the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ Android tablets to India. The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at Rs 55,999 while the Galaxy Tab S7+ price in India starts at Rs 79,999. Both the tablets are now available for pre-booking, though an exact date of shipping is not out just yet.

Samsung is pitching the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ as power productivity devices that seemingly combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. Both these tablets pack high refresh rate displays, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865+ processor, and S-Pen support. One notable omission, when it comes to India, is 5G. While the Galaxy Tab S7 will come with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE, the Galaxy Tab S7+ India variant will come with 4G LTE only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ specs and features

The Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Tab S6. The Galaxy Tab S7+ is a 12.4-inch tablet with an AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a smaller 11-inch screen which is LTPS TFT. The difference in screen types also means the Plus model gets you an in-display fingerprint scanner while the vanilla Tab S7 has a side-mounted physical reader for biometrics. Both the tablets have 120Hz high refresh rate.

Both the tablets also support Samsung’s S-Pen stylus and all the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra note-taking features. Samsung is bundling one in the box. There is also support for keyboard accessories as expected. This is sold separately.

Both the tablets further come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – this is expandable. Battery capacity is 10,090mAh in the Tab S7+ and 8,000mAh in the Tab S7. This is also the first time any Samsung tablet will support 45W fast charging. Samsung is bundling a 15W charger in the box.

Completing the package are quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 13+5MP rear and 8MP front camera setup, and Android 10-based One UI software.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ price, availability

Galaxy Tab S7 (with Wi-Fi): Rs 55,999; available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop

Galaxy Tab S7 (with LTE): Rs 63,999; available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart

Galaxy Tab S7+ (with LTE): Rs 79,999; available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart

Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7 will be eligible to get the Keyboard Cover accessory at a lower price of Rs 5,999 (with Rs 10,000 discount on MRP). HDFC credit and debit card users will be eligible for up to Rs 5,000 cashback on pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be eligible to get the Keyboard Cover accessory at a lower price of Rs 7,999 (with Rs 10,000 discount on MRP). HDFC credit and debit card users will be eligible for up to Rs 6,000 cashback on pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung is also offering 22.6% discount on purchase of Microsoft 365 Family (priced at Rs 5,299) alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.