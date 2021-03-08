OnePlus made a couple of announcements today, the TL;DR version being, the brand is working on a revamped camera system for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.
OnePlus reveals OnePlus 9 series design ahead of March 23 launch: here's what it looks like

By: |
March 8, 2021

So, this is what it looks like.

OnePlus 9 seriesOnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series globally—including in India—on March 23.

Hours later, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to share a promo footage teasing some more of that Hasselblad partnership eventually leading into the first design reveal of the OnePlus 9, or what is most likely going to end up being the OnePlus 9 Pro.

It’s an image that we’ve seen floating around the internet for a while now, but hey, it’s always nice to get official confirmation. Just to be clear, this is only the first of many reveals that OnePlus will continue to drop—going by history—ahead of the series’ global launch on March 23. So, it’s not much but enough to confirm a couple of things. Firstly, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in grey, at least. The phone in question looks familiar from behind with the OnePlus logo kept dead-centre. The camera module, is of course, getting an update.

The phone has four cameras though unlike a majority of phones in the market today, there is no way to tell what these cameras are exactly meant for by simply looking at them. The only branding available is that of Hasselblad, a tie-up that OnePlus confirmed earlier during the day, will entail some software improvements by way of new colour tuning—Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad— and a new pro mode with Hasselblad look and feel and what OnePlus is calling an ‘unprecedented amount of control for professional photographers.’

That said, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series—presumably the OnePlus 9 Pro—will come with a new Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW capture. It will also come with an ultra-wide-angle camera with a new freeform lens which will apparently help to take distortion-free ultra-wide photos. More details are awaited.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series globally—including in India—on March 23. The line-up, which will most likely have two phones OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, are expected to pack Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and high refresh rate displays. Plus, 5G is a given at this point of time—OnePlus has also confirmed this. Watch this space for our full coverage on the OnePlus 9 series in the days to come.

