Netflix discontinues important feature on Apple devices

After the snub Netflix passed at Apple by not aligning its content on the Apple TV’s new streaming service, the Los Gatos-based streaming giant has apparently taken the spat forward. Netflix has discontinued AirPlay support on its iOS app owing to some “technical limitations”.

Netflix has been providing the iOS users with AirPlay support since 2013 so that they can move the streaming shows to Apple TV from their iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iPod. The abrupt decision to withdraw services has been termed as a result of some limitations in the functionality, which surprisingly did never occur before.

“We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV versus what isn’t) or certify these experiences,” a Netflix spokesperson was quoted as saying in a report.

To recall, Apple announced that it is extending AirPlay support to other vendors such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and more facilitate the arrival of Apple TV+ content later this year. Apple is also partnering Amazon for AirPlay support on Fire TV ecosystem. This is one of the rarest times that Cupertino-headquartered giant is opening its integration services to third-party companies.

Meanwhile, Netflix has begun testing weekly plans, as well as a low-cost monthly plan in India. The company website now shows a Rs 250 monthly plan with access to only mobile devices and tablets for SD content. The weekly plans start at Rs 65 and go all the way up to Rs 200. The entry-level Rs 65 plan is similar to the Rs 250 plan with SD quality videos on mobile and tablets only. The Rs 200 plan gives access to the 4K catalogue on all the devices – mobile phones, tablets, TVs, and laptops – for a period of one week.