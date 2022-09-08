scorecardresearch
Microsoft announces more affordable Xbox Elite 2 Core controller: Price in India, specs and more

Written by Abhinav Anand
Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller. While it is cheaper than the standard Elite Series 2, the new Core controller offers less functionality and lacks the usual interchangeable components – therefore, you will have to buy those separately. 

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller is set to be sold at Rs 10,990 on Microsoft’s website. However, neither Flipkart or Amazon have the option for placing pre-orders. It is expected to be launched on September 21 in white accent.

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core only arrives with the controller, a USB Type-C cable and a thumb stick adjustment tool. The controller lacks all the perks of owning a customisable Elite Series 2 controller which consists of a set of paddles, additional thumbsticks and D-pad, a charging and a charging dock – all of which have to be purchased separately. 

Both controllers are built similarly, with tactile buttons and a rubber grip on the bottom half. However, with a price point of Rs 10,990, you’re giving up a wealth of configurable options.

The standard Xbox Elite 2 controller is priced at Rs 17,990 – after a recent price jump – earlier the same was being sold for Rs 15,990. 

All additional parts will be sold via a new Complete Component pack which is priced at Rs 5,290, Microsoft confirmed. Therefore, if you were to purchase the entire pack later on, it would cost you a total of 16,280 – making it cheaper than what standard Xbox Elite 2 controller is priced at. 

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core will be available for pre-orders starting today – with a launch date reserved for September 21. Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core has not been listed by any Indian online retailers’ websites, as of now.

