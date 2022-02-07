Logitech G435 Wireless Headset: Take your game to the next level

The G435 is a lightweight, stylish wireless headset with good build quality and well-balanced sound

Sustainability is the new buzzword in technology circles these days. Established tech majors are taking concrete steps in becoming more sustainable, even gadget makers are cleaning up their acts and producing devices in a sustainable fashion. Take for instance, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International and a leading player in PC and console gaming gear; recently, it introduced an ultra-lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset delivers on all fronts—comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun colour options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw-dropping price of Rs 7,495.

According to Roopak Krishnan, Logitech’s head of marketing and category for India, consumers, particularly young gamers, care deeply about the planet and the effects of climate change as well as the price, functionality, and feature set of the products. “We have engineered the G435 with intention—to build our lightest, most affordable, sustainable gaming headset for these users while not compromising on style, versatility, and advanced features, like beam-forming mics and multiplatform support.”

The company was kind enough to send across its latest wireless headset to us for a product evaluation, let us check out some of its key features and performance.

The new G435 wireless headset comes in three colour variations—Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac. The G435 also includes little touches like left and right Braille indicators on the headset.

In the box, you’ll get the G435 wireless gaming headset, Lightspeed wireless USB A receiver, USB C to USB A receiver and user documentation. Weighing in at only 165 grams, the G435 headset is ultra lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. It fits a wide range of people, but its design has been optimised for small to medium head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter.

Logitech claims G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset that it has produced to date. It’s certified CarbonNeutral, which means that the company finances high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22% post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you’re doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests.

The combo of gaming-grade Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. Lightspeed wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music. The G435’s 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beam-forming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you’re in the same room as your friends.

Let me put together some of the things I really liked about the G435 headset. One, it has a lightweight construction, therefore it is quite comfortable to wear all day. Two, you can be heard loud and clear thanks to the built-in dual beamforming microphones that eliminate the need for a mic arm and reduce background noise. Three, it delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with 40 mm drivers. Four, it has 18 hours of battery life.

Overall, the G435 is a lightweight, stylish wireless headset that works with a wide range of devices, it has good build quality and well-balanced sound.

SPECIFICATIONS

Wireless range: Up to 10 metres via Lightspeed USB receiver or Bluetooth

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 Khz 40mm audio drivers

Battery: 18 hours play time

Weight: 165g

Estimated street price: Rs 7,495