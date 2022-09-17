iOS 16: Apple fixes major iMessage, FaceTime bug in iPhone 14 with new update

Apple has released a new iOS 16 software update to fix multiple bugs in iPhone 14 pertaining to iMessage and FaceTime. In a support page, Cupertino has acknowledged the issues which could entail, as a result of the bugs, and urged iPhone 14 users to update their devices immediately.

Apple has listed the issues that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users may face after setting up their new device. They may not receive iMessages and FaceTime calls. They may see a green message bubble instead of blue when sending a message to another Apple device. Conversations in messages may show up in two separate threads instead of one or recipients may see an incoming message from the sender’s wrong account, say for instance, from their email address and not the selected phone number.

In order to solve these issues, Apple via its support page has asked all Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users to update their phones to the latest version of iOS 16.

How to update Apple iPhone 14 series with the latest iOS 16 software:



– Plug in your device into a power outlet with the help of a lightning cable, making sure the smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

– Open the Settings app.

– Click on General and tap on Software Update.

– Click on Download and Install.

– Finally, enter the passcode if asked.

Apple has also suggested ways to fix these issues should the usual update method doesn’t work for some users. Here’s what you need to do in such a case:



– Go to the Settings app, tap on Cellular making sure that your iPhone line is turned on. For multiple SMS, make sure that the active mobile number is active and turned on.

– Go to the Settings, tap on Message and tap on Send and Receive.

– Click the phone number which you want to use for Messages.

– After all of this is done, go back to the Settings app and tap on FaceTime.

– Select the phone number which will be used with FaceTime.

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series lineup on September 7 which comprises iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at the ‘Far Out’ event.

