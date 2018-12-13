Instagram: Here’s how you can share your most liked pictures in 2018

In just two weeks, it will be the end of the year 2018. This also means that before we dive head first in 2019, we may take at least one long look at the year gone by. Memories that could be good or bad always manage to put things into perspective and what better way to reminisce then looking at old pictures and pictures speak a thousand words. Chances are that you are already sifting through your Instagram posts. Are you wondering which pictures were the most liked in the year gone by?

Top Nine app lets you do just that!



Before you do it manually, consider using the Top Nine app to make a collage of your most-liked photos of this year; you could chose nine!

To create your top-nine grid, download the free Top Nine app, and go to their website. Enter your Instagram handle along with your email. Then, the app will create a downloadable collage and viola! Save that post to your Instagram grid or Story. The image will also be emailed it to you.

In case you keep your account private, you’ll be asked to log in with your official Instagram email as well as password to grant third-party access to the app.

The app will also tell you the total number of likes in the year and you can opt to get your photos printed on canvases, phone cases, tote bags and pillows.

Best Nine is another such app that generates your top-nine Insta collages.