HUL, Paper Boat among brands betting big on next wave of tech

Paper Boat infuses regional flavours such as curry leaves, green chilli, or ginger that better reflect local tastes—even going so far as to use localised mango variants to ensure customers in every region are delighted.

Consumer goods is a good example of an industry, where technology is gearing up to go beyond digital. The next big wave of technology covering – specifically distributed ledgers, AI, extended reality and quantum computing (the so-called “DARQ” technologies), is expected to accelerate the adoption. While DARQ technologies are still in the nascent stage, they will offer businesses huge opportunities as they mature. Most consumer goods companies are thought to be already experimenting with at least one of these technologies, recognising that these will likely form a core part of their businesses in the post-digital era.

According to Accenture’s Technology Vision for Consumer Goods 2019, 87% of leaders agree that customisation and on-demand delivery will be the forces behind the next big wave of competitive advantage. IT consulting major Accenture is helping several global and Indian consumer goods brands in driving this big post-digital era change. Accenture has teamed up with two beverage majors Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Paper Boat to herald this change.

HUL is using Industry X.0 approach to increase revenue by selling more tea and coffee, reduce costs, enhance efficiencies and accelerate growth in the tea and coffee machine business. This helps HUL track its beverage inventory, so the connected coffee machines are always well-stocked, and no substitute products are used at points of sale.

Beverage brand Paper Boat uses hyper-customisation as a key driver of market growth. Its main product is buttermilk soft drinks, but unlike other beverage firms that work hard to drive consistency, the drink tastes different depending on where it is sold. Paper Boat infuses regional flavours such as curry leaves, green chilli, or ginger that better reflect local tastes—even going so far as to use localised mango variants to ensure customers in every region are delighted.

“We see a new wave of technologies coming into the consumer goods environment. The use cases of Blockchain are still early stage and one of the complexities is fundamentally trusted because Blockchain technology is used to connect multiple parties,” says Pietro Pieretti,senior managing director and lead, AAPAC Products Technology Consulting, Accenture. Pieretti explains that one of its biggest success stories is the complex work it has done with beer producer, ABI. “With Blockchain, we aligned forwarding agents, shippers, producers and the ports,” he says.

Nevertheless, the journey from SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, cloud) to DARQ has its challenges as some of the companies are still transforming digitally. Accenture believes the biggest challenge is transforming IT into new IT.

Since the companies have already built a SMAC foundation, now with the new wave of DARQ technologies companies will explore and exploit the potential of SMAC along with emerging technologies in a structured way.