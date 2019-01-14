(Image: Reuters)

Instagram is launching a new feature on iOS devices that will allow its users to share the same post across multiple accounts, TechCrunch reports. This is a boon for professional content creators, as well as brands, who regularly promote their work on the popular photo and video-sharing social network.

The handy functionality will be gradually released globally on iOS, said the report. The ‘self regram’ feature is available and can be accessed at the last stage of posting a photo or video. Users will now be able to choose accounts they wish to publish their post simultaneously on. However, the new feature will not allow users to access other users’ posts and share them from their own profile.

Here’s how to share Instagram posts across multiple accounts

1 . Instagram users will find the ‘regram’ option, termed as (bolden them) Post to Other Accounts , below the Tag People option before publishing new photo – which could be one, two, three, or more.

2. Tap on Post to Other Accounts and then select other profiles you would like the image(s) to be published on

(Source/TechCrunch)

The feature has been under testing by Instagram for a while now; it was reported in November 2017 first, and then spotted again in September 2018. The hold-up has been quite long but the new ‘regram’ feature will greatly elevate the user experience. The company is yet to make any statement on whether regramming will be made available for Android users, or the functionality will even work in its ‘Stories’ feature.

Co-founder Kevin Systrom, who left the company last year, is not very happy about it. In August 2018, he told Wired that it was more important to keep “your feed focused on the people you know rather than the people you know finding other stuff for you to see.” Instagram’s new sharing feature will be going against the very idea.