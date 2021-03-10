  • MORE MARKET STATS

HMD Global to donate Nokia smartphones worth Rs 1.65 crore to underprivileged students

March 10, 2021

The programme is expected to benefit over 6,000 children across Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Nokia smartphonesHMD Global will distribute new Nokia smartphones to underprivileged children for online education through Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation.

Nokia phone maker HMD Global on Wednesday said it will donate smartphones worth Rs 1.65 crore through Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi founded KSCF to underprivileged children for online education.

As part of this initiative, over 1,740 new Nokia smartphones would be distributed to children across rural areas and urban slums, survivors of child exploitation, as well as the first-generation learners in the Banjara community, the company said in a statement.

“We believe that India’s youth should have access to opportunities to educate themselves. Technology is a great facilitator to make this possible.

“Through our association with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, we are keen to play a part in helping our country’s underprivileged children and youth realise their self-confidence through undisrupted access to education,” HMD Global vice president Sanmeet Kochhar said in the statement.

KSCF (Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation) chief executive officer SC Sinha said that the closure of schools due to the lockdown has affected adversely the access to education of the poor and the marginalised children the most.

“The education of these children has been disrupted completely as due to non-availability of smartphones, they are not able to access online education… Such children, once they have smartphones will be able to access online education and get reconnected with their schools,” Sinha said.

