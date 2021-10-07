Growth Platform: Nurturing startups with tech support & mentoring

Jitendra Vijayvargiya, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub and Sudiip Goswami, Director & General Manager - South India & Start-Ups, Dell Technologies

The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded startups and companies to adopt digital transformation across industries. It is not only about being mobile or hybrid, but also about being efficient in automation, data management, processing, security and much more. The digital native startups understand this situation and with the right support, can reach the level of digital maturity that is required to be successful.

Acknowledging this critical requirement, Dell Technologies and MeitY Startup Hub have collaborated to help India-based startups build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play, while ensuring smooth operations and business continuity. MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH) is an initiative of the ministry of electronics & IT (MeitY), aimed at strengthening the deep-tech ecosystem across India. This partnership intends to build and promote technology innovation, creation of intellectual properties and setting up a vibrant startup ecosystem.

“This collaboration between MSH and Dell will ensure mentorship for budding entrepreneurs in the form of necessary guidance, market outreach as well as technology support. This association aims at promoting and strengthening Indian startup ecosystem leading to the creation of world-class startups and vibrant economy,” said Jitendra Vijayvargiya, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub. “We are focused on building an inclusive and sustainable India. As we move towards the post-pandemic world, it is evident that technology will play a very important role in revolutionising education. It is imperative for us to innovate and find technological solutions to provide education to our children. Our partnership with Dell Technologies is focused on identifying solutions in the education domain.”

The partnership will support more than 3,000 startups that are part of MeitY’s Startup Hub network. The startups will be provided exclusive offers and rates on Dell’s client and infrastructure solutions to make IT infrastructure more accessible and to foster growth and innovation. The solutions are designed to help organisations equip their teams with industry leading technology to ensure business resiliency. The offers presented by Dell will bring together important products and services, indispensable for any business, at a competitive price.

The focus of Indian startups has primarily been on self-sufficiency, enabled by supporting job makers and job creators. Successful startups generate a lot of value in terms of employability, income generation, as well as innovation, contributing vastly towards the Indian economy. A leg-up not just in terms of capital infusion but tech support and market outreach can help entrepreneurs reach break-even faster and become sustainable businesses.

Sudiip Goswami, director & general manager – South India & Startups, Dell Technologies, said, “Dell Technologies is strongly invested in the Indian startup community to help them grow and innovate. We are pleased to partner with MeitY Startup Hub to support this thriving ecosystem and enable the startups with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that forms the base for innovation and resilience.”

Talking about the objectives of the partnership, Goswami said, “We are launching a programme called ‘The Startup EDGE’ in partnership with MSH. This programme will offer a competitive edge to all the startup members associated with them, by equipping them with advanced and industry-best infrastructure at exclusive prices. These offerings with help our startup ecosystem maintain their business continuity and enable them to be efficient. Dell will also host a unique challenge for edtech startups in India aimed towards bridging the digital divide. The winners will become a part of Dell Partner Ecosystem where Dell will form a go-to market strategy with them and offer them exposure as a partner and a value added solution.”

Dell will mentor and support the winners by setting up a tinkering micro-lab funded by Dell along with access to Dell’s Technology Labs and Centers of Excellence for a year. In addition to this, Dell will fully enable the startups with the required IT infrastructure, and conduct webinars and knowledge series by domain experts on innovation, technology trends, efficient digital infrastructure, etc. to upskill the startups.