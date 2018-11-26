Google Family Link App in India: Now keep track of your kids Android device activities; how to use

Google Family Link App India.

Google Family Link App in India: Technology giant Google recently launched the Family Link App in India. This app is meant to help parents remotely control and keep track of their children’s Android device activities. It has been made to help them set digital ground rules by managing what their kids are up to and what Google Accounts, devices and apps they are using. This app was made public for the first time in the United States in 2017. This was launched amidst all the negative digital experiences and side effects that the people are facing across the world. While describing the app, Google said that it is a “solution for bringing kids and parents into the Android ecosystem.”

Sunita Mohanty, the Director Trust & Safety at Google while talking about the app said that new online users along with the existing ones need to be aware of all the possible negative experiences that they may incur on the web. She added, “This makes it important for us to educate users and create awareness on the possible dangers and threats,” as quoted by IANS. With the help of this app, parents can view the weekly and monthly activity reports of their wards, it also helps them to limit the device usage by configuring a maximum number of hours that their kids are allowed to spend on the internet. Parents can also set the devices to be automatically be locked out during their child’s bedtime.

The ‘Family Link’ can control any Android device that is running on Android Nougat 7.0 and higher but only selected Marshmallow devices as of 2017.

Mentioned below are some of the features of this app that can be helpful for parents-

1. Guide your kid to good content: With the help of this app, parents can view their children’s activities and help them make healthy decisions. They can also manage the usage of their apps.

2. Track your kid’s whereabouts: Parents can find where their child is going and find out their locations as long as they are carrying their Android devices with them.

3. Track screentime: Parents can decide the right amount of screen time for their ward and set a time limit. They will also be able to lock their kid’s devices when its time to go outside and play or have dinner and it is time to spend some offline time with the family.

For more information, parents can visit the Google App store to know more and download the app. It is available on the Android store with the name ‘Google Family Link for parents’ and ‘Google Family Link for children & teens’.