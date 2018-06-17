Father’s Day 2018: Google Doodle celebrates special day showing how a father cares about his child

Google Doodle shows how much a father cares about his child.

Search engine giant Google today honoured Father’s day with a doodle. Google has commemorated this occasion in multiple years. Every year in June, the third Sunday is being celebrated as Father’s day. This year, it falls on June 17. The doodle shows how much a father cares about his child. The search engine also has honoured the love and sacrifices that a father makes for the betterment of their children. On this day, the children use to give gifts like books, flowers, clothes, electronic gadgets, greeting cards etc. to their fathers.

The day complements similar marking of other family members like- Siblings Day, Grandparents Day and Mother’s Day. The day is being celebrated on different days across different countries. India follows the tradition of North American of observing it on the third Sunday of June.

On June 16, Google honoured noted German Glass chemist, Marga Faulstich with a doodle on her 103rd birthday. Faulstich was born on June 16, 1915. She worked with Scott AG for 44 years. Later, she also worked on more 300 types of optical glasses during this time.

After completing her graduation from high school in 1935, Faulstich started her training as the graduate assistant at Schott AG. In those days, Schott AG was considered one of the biggest manufacturing company of optical and technical speciality glasses in Europe. During her early years in the company, she worked on the development of thin films. Faulstich retired in 1979. She passed away at the age of 82 on February 1, 1998.

Father’s Day day is marked to recognise the contribution made by him in the upbringing of children and his importance in the life of every person since birth.