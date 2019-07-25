Digital footprints: Randstand’s Tech and touch strategy

Jacques van den Broek, CEO and Chair, Executive Board, Randstad NV

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the successful completion of a large-scale cloud migration project for Randstad, a global leader in the HR services industry. Randstad operates in 38 countries, with over 38,000 employees in more than 4,800 offices. Before partnering with TCS, Randstad operated in a ‘local to local’ IT infrastructure model. With the broader HR industry undergoing significant digital transformation, this legacy structure left the business exposed to potential inefficiencies and security risks. To stay relevant in the fast-changing world of work, Randstad is implementing its ‘Tech and Touch’ strategy, which combines the use of smart technologies such as AI and machine learning with a human approach, to source the right talent for the right roles.

As part of this strategy, Randstad engaged with TCS to completely transform its IT infrastructure.

This entailed migrating over 925 IT applications from over 50 legacy data centres across the world, to a public cloud—one of the world’s largest such migrations—and putting in place a robust governance structure. Randstad now has a future-proof, cloud-based digital core that fully integrates the company’s global IT operations, leverages centralised global management and monitoring mechanisms, standardises and automates processes, and features an enhanced security framework including intrusion detection and prevention systems.

Jacques van den Broek, CEO and Chair, Executive Board, Randstad NV, said, “The world of work is rapidly changing, which is why Randstad is transforming into a data-driven organisation. We use tech to focus on that which we are best at: the human touch. It is our aim to touch the working lives of 500 million people by 2030. To reach that goal we needed a new digital foundation partner and from the outset TCS was by far the company that stood out.”