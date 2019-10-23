Celebrate this festive season with some great photography with OnePlus

The camera hardware and software on the OnePlus 7T Pro are designed to deliver stunning photography with minimum fuss.

It is the time to be festive in India, with Diwali the festival of lights coming up. It is a period when people decorate their houses with fancy lighting (ranging from clay lamps to electric fairy lights), buy gifts for each other, wear new clothes and step out to meet their friends and relatives. And of course, it is an especially important time to take photographs. Mind you, the conditions are not always the best for photography. The lights may be low, there might a lot of movement, or in the case of too brightly lit areas, you would end up with a surfeit of light – all of which can be extremely challenging for routine cameras.

Which is why we think the OnePlus 7T Pro is perhaps your best camera companion for this festive season.

OnePlus for great photography

The cameras on the OnePlus 7T Pro are perhaps as powerful as you can get in the phone world right now. The main sensor is a half inch 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor (with a massive f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation), which is the choice of most flagship phones right now. There is also a 16 megapixel ultra wide sensor that will let you capture more area – a 117 degrees field of view – and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens that gives you a 3x zoom without compromising on detail. There is more – you can even take stunning close ups from as close as 2.5 cm thanks to a special macro mode that comes with the cameras. And well, the front camera is very powerful too – 16 megapixels of shooting power. All of this is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor combined with 8 GB of RAM to deliver extremely speedy performance. And of course, you get to see and edit the images on perhaps the best display in the phone world, an AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate!

This exceptional camera hardware is accompanied by outstanding and yet amazingly ease to use software that enables you to get the most out of your photography experience. OnePlus has been known for its Oxygen UI that blends the power of Android with the simplicity that is found on stock Android, with minimal bloatware. Taken together, the camera hardware and software on the OnePlus 7T Pro are designed to deliver stunning photography with minimum fuss.

Here are some very basic tips to get the best out of the OnePlus 7T Pro cameras this Diwali:

When in need, switch cameras

The OnePlus 7T Pro not only has three cameras but also lets you switch between them. You can just switch from normal to ultra wide to telephoto, depending on your requirements. Want to get closer without actually stepping closer to the subject or disturbing it? Use the 3x telephoto zoom option. Want to capture more of a brilliantly lit landscape? Just switch to ultrawide, Switching between them is as easy as tapping an icon!

When it gets dark, use Nightscape

The OnePlus 7T Pro features OnePlus’ innovative Nightscape mode which lets you take amazingly clear photographs even in low light conditions. Just remember to keep your hands steady while taking the snap and you will be rewarded with amazing colours and details even in near pitch darkness.

Blur that background with portrait mode

Want to take great portrait images with the subject in sharp focus and the background blurred? Just switch to portrait mode on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The camera will even prompt you when conditions are perfect to take a snap. You can even put two people in a snap and blur the background. How cool is that? Incidentally, this works in selfie mode too, although with only one person.

Get up really close

Want to capture the flame of a lamp from close? Or want to capture the detail on a decoration? Well, switch to macro mode on the OnePlus 7T Pro and get as close as 2.5 cm and still get stunning, clear images.

Use long exposure mode

Want to take shots with those amazing light trails, where an object seems surrounded by steams of light that represent moving objects? Switch to “Tripod long exposure” and place the OnePlus on a tripod and take long exposure shots from 8 to 30 seconds. Everyone will think you used a DSLR!

Get a truckload of detail… use all 48 megapixels

If you want to capture every little detail in a scene, go to Settings and change the default resolution to 48 megapixels in Pro mode. Now you will get massive high resolution images that will deliver glorious detail. The camera incidentally is said to take 12 megapixel shots by default to save storage space – those 48 megapixel snaps can be heavy.

Shoot a REALLY slow motion video

The OnePlus 7T Pro is capable of shooting videos at super slow motion – it can shoot 720p videos at 960 frames per second. So if you want to slow down that abrupt firework display, just shoot in slow motion and watch jaws drop when they see the results!

Want to mess with settings? There’s Pro mode

All right, so you are used to playing around with settings on your DSLR. The good news is that you can do so on your OnePlus 7T Pro as well. Swipe up in the camera app, select Pro mode and you can diddle with white balance, ISO, and the like. For that professional feeling.