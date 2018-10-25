Blaupunkt BLA50AS570 Smart TV: A good TV with even better sound quality

The TV comes with three remote controls —one, a standard remote for the TV, other an air mouse and third for the soundbar.

Blaupunkt recently launched half a dozen smart TVs in India—some with 4K display and a couple with full HD resolution. Among these, the Blaupunkt BLA50AS570 is a 50-inch smart TV with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). It doesn’t have an IPS panel but does claim to have an A+ grade panel with Direct LED backlighting, 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate.

This Blaupunkt TV looks elegant with metallic grey bezels around the display and comes with a pair of matching metal stands. The bezels are not too thick but not the slimmest I have seen either. You also have an option to wall-mount the TV with the necessary apparatus included in the package.

The TV comes with three remote controls —one, a standard remote for the TV, other an air mouse and third for the soundbar. Honestly, all three could have been rolled into one. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, two coaxial A/V ports, a LAN port, A/V out, headphone jack and the works. It also comes bundled with a Sensy IR set-top-box (STB) controller.

Coming to the picture quality of this Blaupunkt TV, it is quite good for anything playing at 720p resolution or higher. The TV truly comes to life when playing high quality full HD content. Playback from USB was excellent. It could play all the video file formats and codecs I threw at it, including h265/HEVC. It could also playback our test 4K Ultra HD videos; it down-scaled it to full HD, of course, but it could play it through USB, and that is not something all TVs can boast of.

However, there are a few issues I would like to point out. First, the IR frequencies of the bundled remote controls seem to overlap. For instance, the down direction key on the main remote tends to switch off and on the soundbar as it coincides with the frequency of the power on/off key on the soundbar remote. Also, the air mouse has a microphone button which when pressed is suppose to accept voice input, but that just didn’t work for me. It may possibly work after the upcoming Alexa integration that the company announced recently. But for now, it didn’t work.

The Blaupunkt BLA50AS570 50-inch smart TV is priced in India at Rs 34,999 and is available on Flipkart. The price is fairly competitive, and barring the few niggles I mentioned, some of which can be fixed with a software update, it is a good overall package.

Estimated street price: Rs 34,999