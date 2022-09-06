Apple iPhone 14 launch at September 7 Fall Out event: Price, specs and everything else we know so far from rumour mills

After many months of conjecture and hype, the time to take the wraps off Apple’s new series of iPhones is finally here, almost. Apple, in the next 24 hours, will host its biggest annual Apple Far Out event wherein the company is said to unveil four new iPhones alongside the range of other devices this year.

After seeing the dull sales of iPhone Mini, Apple is said to drop the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini and focus on larger iPhones this year. The four rumoured iPhones to launch tomorrow are- 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 (Max or Plus), and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series are rumoured to come with improved cameras, larger sensor, faster charging, and satellite connectivity.

Design Refresh: While the cheaper iPhone 14 models are expected to continue with the standard notch design, the Pro models are rumoured to get a major overhaul this time. Apple is said to drop notch in these and instead go with two cutouts in the display- a circular hole-punch cutout for the camera paired with a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID components. Further, Apple will use a software to combine the two holes into a single long pill-shaped cutout. The camera bumps in the new iPhone could get thicker and there is a new Purple colour model also expected this year.

Camera upgrade: iPhone 14 cameras are expected to get an upgrade with the Pro models rumoured to come with a 48MP sensor. All the four iPhone 14 models are said to come with an autofocus-enabled selfie camera. According to a leaked specs sheet on a Chinese social media website, the iPhone 14 and Plus variant could come with 12MP 4K camera while the Pro variants could come with 48MP 8K camera.

More powerful processor: Apple is said to introduce its next-gen A16 chipset but only in the Pro models. The vanilla variants could continue with the same A15 chipset that was used in iPhone 13. There are talks that Apple could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 chip- a first to come with 10-gigabit 5G modem that offers faster connectivity speeds and connectivity improvements. Furthermore, Apple is expected to introduce satellite connectivity feature that will let users send texts in case of emergency with no cellular coverage.

Battery upgrade: The iPhone 14 Pro models are said to come with bigger batteries. According to rumours, the base model of iPhone 14 could come with a 3279mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3200mAh battery support compared to the iPhone 13 Pro that shipped with 3095mAh battery.

Expected price: The expected price of new iPhones could be- iPhone 14 Pro Max to start around Rs 1,25,525, iPhone 14 Pro to start around Rs 1,14,011, iPhone 14 Plus may start at around Rs 85,000 and iPhone 14 at around Rs 77,000.

ALSO READ| Apple Fall Out event: iPhone 14 to start at around Rs 77,000, full specs leaked online