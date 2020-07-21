Apple announces 10-year roadmap to achieve 100% carbon neutrality! Details

The company had released the details of the plan it hopes to follow to achieve carbon neutrality, hoping to provide a roadmap for other companies.
Apple: Tech giant Apple commits to 100% carbon neutrality by 2030! In a great initiative, smartphone manufacturing giant Apple on Tuesday announced that it has committed to be 100% carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain as well as its product life cycle within the next 10 years, and also unveiled its plan to bring this commitment to fruition. In a statement, Apple said that the company is already carbon neutral in its global corporate operations, and the commitment that the giant has now made translates to the hope that by 2030, every single device sold by Apple would have a net zero impact on the climate.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that now, businesses have a great opportunity to help in the building of a future that is more sustainable. He added that innovation that powered the environmental journey had not only benefited the planet, but they had also helped in making their products more energy efficient, along with bringing new clean energy sources online globally. He further expressed hope that the action towards a sustainable future would lead to potential in innovation, creation of jobs and an economic growth that is durable. He also hoped that with this move, Apple could be a catalyst for a broader change.
The company had released the details of the plan it hopes to follow to achieve carbon neutrality, hoping to provide a roadmap for other companies as well since Apple said that industries are also looking to reduce their impact on climate change. In its 2020 Environmental Progress Report, Apple laid down its plan to reduce carbon emissions by 75% in the next 10 years, while supplementing this with innovative carbon removal solutions to tackle the remaining 25% of its carbon footprint.
Apple’s move towards carbon neutrality: The roadmap
In its 10-year roadmap, Apple has included the following measures:
- Low carbon product design: Apple, in its statement, said that it would continue with its initiative to use low carbon and recycled materials in its products and would in fact increase such consumption, apart from also innovating in product recycling and designing its products to make them as energy efficient as possible. It also explained that its material recovery van in Austin, Texas focuses on innovative electronics recycling technologies, and it has now partnered with Carnegie Mellon University for more engineering solutions. Apart from that, it also detailed that all the iPads, iPhones, Mac and Apple Watches that were released in the past year were made of recycled content. This also included the iPhone Taptic Engine, which was made of 100% recycled rare Earth items, which had been a first for any smartphone manufacturer. The statement added that in 2019, the company had managed to reduce its carbon footprint by 4.3 million metric tonnes through these kinds of innovations and over the past 11 years, the company has managed to reduce the average energy required for product use by 73%.
- Expanding energy efficiency: The company statement said that Apple would determine new methods to decrease the energy consumption at its corporate facilities and it would also help the supply chain make the same transition. It added that the US-China Green Fund, via a new partnership with Apple, would invest $100 million in accelerated energy efficiency projects for the company’s suppliers. It also stated that in 2019, the company invested in energy efficiency upgrades, which impacted 6.4 million square feet of existing as well as new buildings, and saved the company $27 million by lowering the needs for electricity by nearly 20%.
- Renewable energy: The company would continue to operate at 100% renewable energy and it would also focus on creating new projects, apart from using clean energy to power its entire supply chain. It said that it had received commitments from more than 70 suppliers to consume 100% renewable energy for carrying out Apple production, which it said equaled nearly 8 gigawatts in commitments to carry out the production of Apple products. Once completed, this would lead to the company avoiding over 14.3 million tons of carbon emissions a year the company said, which would have the same effect as taking away over 30 lakh cars off the road every year.
- Process and material innovation: Apple would also take to technological improvements in the processes and materials it needs for its products. One of these is Apple’s support to the development of first-ever carbon-free aluminium smelting process, the company said. The company also announced on Tuesday that the first batch of this low-carbon aluminium was currently being used in the production aimed to complement its 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- Carbon removal: The company also stated that it was investing in reforestation and other natural solutions globally so that carbon can be removed from the atmosphere. It took the opportunity to announce the first-of-its-kind fund for carbon solutions to invest in the restoration as well as the protection of forests and natural ecosystems all over the world.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.