Apple announces 10-year roadmap to achieve 100% carbon neutrality! Details

Over 80% of the renewable energy that Apple sources comes its own projects, it said. (Image: Apple)

Apple: Tech giant Apple commits to 100% carbon neutrality by 2030! In a great initiative, smartphone manufacturing giant Apple on Tuesday announced that it has committed to be 100% carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain as well as its product life cycle within the next 10 years, and also unveiled its plan to bring this commitment to fruition. In a statement, Apple said that the company is already carbon neutral in its global corporate operations, and the commitment that the giant has now made translates to the hope that by 2030, every single device sold by Apple would have a net zero impact on the climate.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that now, businesses have a great opportunity to help in the building of a future that is more sustainable. He added that innovation that powered the environmental journey had not only benefited the planet, but they had also helped in making their products more energy efficient, along with bringing new clean energy sources online globally. He further expressed hope that the action towards a sustainable future would lead to potential in innovation, creation of jobs and an economic growth that is durable. He also hoped that with this move, Apple could be a catalyst for a broader change.

The company had released the details of the plan it hopes to follow to achieve carbon neutrality, hoping to provide a roadmap for other companies as well since Apple said that industries are also looking to reduce their impact on climate change. In its 2020 Environmental Progress Report, Apple laid down its plan to reduce carbon emissions by 75% in the next 10 years, while supplementing this with innovative carbon removal solutions to tackle the remaining 25% of its carbon footprint.

Apple’s move towards carbon neutrality: The roadmap

In its 10-year roadmap, Apple has included the following measures: