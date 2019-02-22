Tata Turkish firm JV bags Rs 2,283-crore tunelling projects of Pune Metro

The Tata joint venture (JV) with Turkish company Gulermak, Gulermak-Tata Projects Ltd JV, has bagged the tunnelling projects for the underground section of the Pune Metro Rail project. The JV has bagged contracts for both the packages worth Rs 2,283 crore with Package 1 of 2.5 km worth Rs 1,127 crore and Package II of 2.5 km worth worth Rs 1,156 crore, Atul Gadgil, ED, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporations (MahaMetro), said.

The tunnelling work will see 7,900 shots with 30 to 40 blasts on an average per day, Gadgil said. This 5.019-km stretch is the most challenging part of the 16.56 Corridor-I PCMC-Swargate Pune Metro rail line, as it passes through a densely populated parts of Kasba Peth, Budhwar Peth and Mandai market of the old city of Pune.

Gadgil said they will need to relocate some of the people staying on private lands in this section. They have worked out a rehabilitation and resettlement plan under which people will be dislocated in the same locality by constructing homes around their existing homes and shops. A total of 382 home units and 106 commercial units would be constructed by MahaMetro for the project-affected people, Gadgil said. A survey of building is on to study the impact.

MahaMetro had invited bids for design and construction of underground stations at Shivajinagar and Civil Court and tunnels between Agriculture College and Northern End of Budhwar Peth Station on the North-South Corridor of Pune Metro project. Larsen & Toubro, AFCONS Infrastructure, J Kumar Infraprojects and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co put in technical bids. The second stretch was from Budhwar Peth Station to Swargate, for which bids were opened two days ago.

The Gulermak-TPL JV had earlier bagged the `1,190.52-crore contract for the underground section of the Lucknow Metro 3.44-km underground section. Tata Projects was also involved in the tunnelling work for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Dharavi to Dadar.