T-Series vs PewDiePie: Why Swedish YouTuber is fighting with India’s music recording giant

Currently, T-Series has 74.5 million subscribers and PewDiePie has 75 million.

India’s largest music company T-Series and Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie are fighting over the number of subscribers on YouTube. Currently, T-Series has 74.5 million subscribers and PewDiePie has 75 million. But the Indian music recording company, which joined YouTube in 2006, is growing fast and it is set to unsettle Swedish YouTuber from the top post on YouTube.

Unnerved by the growth of T-Series on YouTube, Felix Kjellberg who is also known online as PewDiePie urged his fans in August to ‘fight back’ against the Indian music giant. He did not stop there. The Indian Express reports that Kjellberg later released a track called ‘Bitch Lasagna’ – a phrase referencing Indian men sending sexually inappropriate messages to women on social media.

Following this, Kjellberg’s fans started attacking T-Series and Indians with expletives. Reacting on this, T-Series president Neeraj Kalyan told DNA: “…It seems a set of overzealous PewDiePie fans are negatively spamming the T-Series channel on YouTube.”

T-Series president further said that T-Series was not perturbed by such behaviour and no amount of spamming would be able to hold back the power of good music. Kalyan, however, called PewDiePie a good channel but dismissed any competition with the YouTuber. “PewDiePie is indeed a good channel and there is no competition as we have different sets of audiences,” Kalyan was quoted as saying.

According to the IE report, the Indian YouTube community is backing T-Series in this fight. But, this will make no real difference in anyone’s fortune given the sheer number of their subscribers. More subscribers mean more views and ad revenue for anybody on YouTube.

The report suggests that Kjellberg earns $15.5 million annually and is not worried about the war anymore. In a video posted recently, Kjellberg had said: “Honestly, I don’t care if they pass me. But this is the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”