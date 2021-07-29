Strategic Shifts: Adopting a product-based approach to get a head start

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & MD, LTI

By Srinath Srinivasan

Cloud has been a great growth driver, especially in recent times. It has made some concrete and accelerated changes to the way IT services companies adapt to the needs of the market. The conversation at L&T Infotech (LTI) has been gradually shifting towards cloud based solutions and a product approach to those solutions, across verticals. In order to cater to the growing demand, the company has come up with its proprietary Mosaic platform while diversifying and making strategic moves beyond it in a short period.

“Beyond Mosaic, LTI has invested in several differentiated platforms for delivering technology and industry solutions in cloud,” says Sanjay Jalona, CEO & MD, LTI. Other platforms are aimed at providing capabilities to deliver end-to-end cloud adoption services, AI to nudge the right set of behaviours and collaboration, AI-powered decisioning, investor record-keeping system, powerful persona-based analytics and enhanced user experience, connectivity to various stakeholders of the insurance system and lastly, providing a common platform for seamless smart city operations.

In order to create and implement the range of cloud based services, LTI has come up with a number of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for investing in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud-based innovations. “CoEs exclusively leverage industry trends in cloud, they build reusable assets to accelerate the service delivery and build cloud best practices. Based on the learnings from our engagements and industry trends, CoEs continuously innovate to bring best-in-class solutions,” says Jalona. “Currently we have five specific labs for Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, IBM, and Oracle.”

LTI has created two product development labs for developing managed services based platforms and technology domain centric labs to work on IIOT, cloud native and containerisation, migration, cyber security, DevOps and AIOps. “We plan to develop and scale existing CoEs, and additionally we are in process of creating regional, industry specific, technology centric labs (BFSI, media, manufacturing, oil and gas, high-tech) for compossible businesses globally,” shares Jalona. LTI is also planning to set up virtual innovation centres and labs to enable innovation while working remotely.

In addition to investing in internal capabilities, LTI has been making news for its acquisitions in the open market. In fact, the AI powered decisioning capability comes from Leni, an offering from Lymbyc that LTI acquired strategically. More recently, it has acquired Powerup Cloud and Cuelogic to strengthen its cloud engineering and experience centric software capabilities, respectively. All these, along with the innovations happening within the company, has given it a new product oriented image, an accelerated shift from the legacy IT services image attributed to brands like LTI.

The shift is driven by business transformation happening at speed. “We see change in customer behaviour. There is a major shift to developing and managing the lifecycle of business capabilities as products. We have observed that progressive minimum viable product based approach starts with design thinking, prototyping and is being delivered by product aligned full-stack pod teams,” says Jalona. He adds that building capabilities around product and diversifying the same is part of the company’s framework to deliver in the era of cloud. “LTI leverages cloud platform capabilities coupled with its cloud transformation strategy of cloud equals business transformation squared framework. This framework focuses on delivering exponential business outcomes while helping firms to build, migrate, manage, operate, and optimize cloud environments and infrastructure,” he says.

One of the key challenges in running a global cloud business is to align with the hyper scalers in local geographies. “While the strategy, engineering and management of cloud environments for clients don’t vary much between these geographies, the purchase power parity of the customers do vary a lot and this forces vendors like us to build and operate different delivery teams with different cost structures,” says Jalona.

For example, customers in some regions prefer dedicated cloud teams working for them while those in others prefer shared teams as the cost is considerably lower, says Jalona. As far as business verticals are concerned, the challenge that LTI is trying to overcome is in providing competitive intelligence and an edge in decision making to its customers in an increasingly cloud first market. Via its NorthStar Program, LTI aims to help CIOs explore how other companies in their industry are using technology to bring in business transformation. “In the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, the NorthStar template covers the technology choices made by CPG firms for transforming their supply chain processes and bring in high levels of efficiency giving them an edge over their competitors,” shares Jalona.