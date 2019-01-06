Sotheby’s India head Gaurav Bhatia resigns after #MeToo

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 5:27 AM

Gaurav Bhatia has resigned as Sotheby's India managing director, nearly a month after he went on a “leave of absence” following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gaurav Bhatia, Sotheby, Gaurav Bhatia resigns, #metoo, Sotheby india managing directorBhatia, in a statement, said that he had decided to “move on” after two successful years with the auction house.

Bhatia, who was the south Asia operations head and the "driving force" behind Boundless: India-Sotheby's maiden auction in the country, put in his papers on December 20, 2018.
Bhatia, who was the south Asia operations head and the “driving force” behind Boundless: India-Sotheby’s maiden auction in the country, put in his papers on December 20, 2018. “Sotheby’s managing director of India, Gaurav Bhatia, resigned on December 20, 2018 after two years with the company, during which he had launched the inaugural Mumbai auction. We appreciate and thank him for his service,” the auction house told PTI.

Bhatia, in a statement, said that he had decided to “move on” after two successful years with the auction house. “After two enriching years and the stellar opportunity to launch Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Mumbai, I have decided to move on. It has been a pleasure working with the great team we have built, and I will enjoy watching them continue to build Sotheby’s future in India. I wish them the very best,” he said.

According to the anonymous allegations against Bhatia that surfaced on social media, he touched the victims inappropriately and forcibly tried to kiss them. Bhatia was among the big names that were called out in the Me Too movement in the Indian art world, besides leading artists like Jatin Das, Riyas Komu and most recently Subodh Gupta.

