Yet-to-launch A91 Partners ropes in CapitalG’s Kaushik Anand

A91 Partners, the new startup fund announced this year, has roped in Kaushik Anand, who is currently India head at Alphabet’s growth equity fund CapitalG. Former Managing Director at Sequoia India, VT Bharadwaj — who set up the new fund along with another Managing Director at Sequoia India, Gautam Mago — tweeted welcoming Anand. However, Anand is yet to formally join the new fund and the date is not confirmed.

Anand didn’t reply to the email sent. The venture capitalist and investor had earlier worked with Sequoia India before launching a startup — Kreyada in 2014 in the US. He has, overall, launched four businesses in India and the US in energy and internet markets.

The tweet also mentioned Prasun Agarwal joining A91 Partners. Agarwal, a former analyst at Sequoia India, is an MBA student at Harvard Business School, according to his LinkedIn profile.

While Mago had quit Sequoia late last year after his 10-year stint there, Bharadwaj left the venture capital firm around April last year. He served the board of companies like Prataap Snacks, Hector Beverages, RAW Pressery, Indigo Paints etc.

A91 Partners is reported to be a Rs 2,000-crore fund focusing on early and mid-stage startups and would invest $10-30 million, beginning next year. The areas for investments would be technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer.

It is not just A91 Partners, many new funds such as Fundamentum, Fireside ventures, Unitary Helion, Pravega Ventures, Epiq capital have cropped up in the Indian venture capital ecosystem. These funds have been formed by leading fund managers and venture capitalists at tier one VC firms serving the Indian market since last decade.