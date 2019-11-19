Snapdeal takes cue from Alibaba to stop fake products

Snapdeal had earlier rolled out many measures to help brands with protecting their IP on the marketplace. (Reuters)

One of India’s major e-commerce platforms Snapdeal has joined a global group to stop counterfeit products. Among many other members of the same group called International Trademark Association (INTA) is China’s multinational conglomerate Alibaba which is also a retail and e-commerce platform. “Snapdeal is committed to collaborating with the right stakeholders to address the issue of trademark counterfeiting,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said, adding that the association will allow the company to share industry insights and technical know-how in the global fight against those infringing intellectual property rights.

Availability of counterfeit products is a major issue on e-commerce platform. Recently, global footwear brand Nike had severed ties from Jeff Bezos’ Amazon due to the platform’s inability to curb fakes. “As part of Nike’s focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships, we have made the decision to complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail,” Bloomberg reported the company as saying. “We will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships for Nike with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally,” Nike added. The company will no longer sell its sneakers and apparel directly on Amazon’s platform, ending a two-year pilot program that began in 2017.

Last year, Snapdeal had rolled out many measures to help brands with protecting their IP on the marketplace. Called Brand Shield, the launch offers brands a single point of contact to report suspected fakes being sold on the platform. The company also runs a Brand Registry program which allows sellers who have their own registered brand name, trademarks to get exclusive rights to sell their product on the Snapdeal marketplace.

Meanwhile, counterfeit cases in India have increased by nearly 15% in 2019. Most of the counterfeit cases originate from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, according to Authentication Solutions Providers’ Association’s recent study. Liquor, FMCG, pharma, documents, tobacco, etc are sectors most affected by counterfeit products.