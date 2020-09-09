Ramco Systems ties up with start-ups for contact-tracing, safe-distancing at offices

In places where CCTV is not available, RamcoGEEK will draw upon the indoor navigation capabilities of Navigine through RTLS. (Representative image)

Chennai-based Ramco Systems, an enterprise software player, has joined hands with US- based Navigine and Singapore-based Hipla Technologies to offer solutions to monitor and measure safe-distancing and facilitate contact tracing at workplaces, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramco Systems had augmented their existing facial recognition-based attendance, RamcoGEEK, with thermal screening to enable touchless experience. Sensing the urgent need for holistic contact tracing and safe-distancing approaches to ensure workplace health and safety, Ramco Systems has partnered with two start-ups — US-based Navigine and Singapore-based Hipla Technologies — to leverage real-time location system (RTLS) and CCTV-based artificial intelligence to detect safe-distancing violations within the workplace, enabling necessary health and safety protocols aligned with organisational policies.

In partnership with Hipla, Ramco will leverage CCTV-based videos to detect safe-distancing violations crowd density controls and enable contact-tracing. In places where CCTV is not available, RamcoGEEK will draw upon the indoor navigation capabilities of Navigine through RTLS.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said: “Organisations around the world are struggling with solutions to ensure safety of essential workers and facilitate gradual return to workplace for others. Beyond the temperature checks, sanitisers and physical distancing in seating infrastructure from a facilities management perspective, a new approach is needed to manage and monitor adherence to safe-distancing protocols within the work premises and enabling contact tracing.”

The solution can alert the human resource or health and safety officer of the history of breaches and identities of those who were in close proximity to facilitate contact-tracing. This would help the organisation to anonymously notify the co-workers to prompt immediate testing given the incidence of risk. This will also allow identification of contaminated workspaces within the workplace to be quarantined and disinfected.

Sandeep Kaul, CEO, Hipla Technologies, said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Ramco and Navigine to provide a one-stop workplace safety solution for companies to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. Businesses should not have to suffer additional friction when conducting business during a pandemic.”

Alexey Panyov, CEO, Navigine, said, “This is a significant breakthrough for us, and a win for all businesses that cannot operate remotely. We believe that this innovative solution will provide the much-needed solution to restore employee confidence in coming back to the workplace safely.”