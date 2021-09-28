Champions portal: MSMEs’ grievance redressal up 38% since Jan; this many complaints resolved so far

The government had last year integrated the Champions portal with ideas.msme.gov.in portal for MSMEs to share their ideas and innovation for public reviews before sharing them on the Champions portal. (Image for representation)

Technology for MSMEs: Grievance redressal portal for MSMEs Champions launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2020 has resolved over 37,000 complaints till August this year with a reply rate of 99 per cent. The information was shared at a workshop — organised by DPIIT and chaired by the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and addressed by MoS for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and Anupriya Patel — on reducing the compliance burden for businesses in India. The number of complaints resolved was up by 38 per cent from 26,693 complaints redressed as of January 31, 2021. The portal allows MSME associations, units, employees, and aspiring entrepreneurs, etc. to file complaints, share suggestions or seek information on the available government support to MSMEs.

However, MSMEs have noted challenges with the Champions portal as well. “They try to circumvent things most of the time without actually giving a redressal to the MSME complaints. For instance, many people have reached out to me for challenges they were facing in registering their units on the new Udyam portal. They had registered complaints about the same on the Champions portal but they couldn’t get the correct resolution immediately. While the officials might be replying to the best of their abilities but the responses haven’t been proper,” Manguirish Pai Raiker, CMD, Brown Packaging System and Chairman, National Council for MSME, Assocham.

Goa-based Joseph Dsouza, who owns dairy processing unit Dsouza Biotech, ran into problems around registering his unit on the Udyam portal earlier this year. Dsouza later registered his complaint on the Champions portal that took over a month to get redressed.

“I run multiple SME units. For my dairy processing unit, we were told repeatedly about technical glitches on the Udyam portal. In April, I registered the issue on Champions portal for redressal but all we were informed was that the matter is being looked into. This took over a month before we understood that the issue was apparently with some other unit of mine that was registered with my Aadhaar card and hence, registration for the new unit was a problem. I’m not saying the portal is wrong but if officials are not able to identify the issue, then how will the portal help,” said Dsouza told Financial Express Online.

The government had last year integrated the Champions portal with ideas.msme.gov.in portal for MSMEs to share their ideas and innovation for public reviews before sharing them on the Champions portal. The ministry had also set-up Champion Control Rooms at MSME Development Institutes across India to handhold MSMEs in accessing support available through the portal.

Meanwhile, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain during the workshop that over 22,000 compliances have been reduced by union ministries, states & union territories so far and around 13,000 compliances have been simplified while more than 1,200 processes have been digitized. “It may be noted that during last fee years 103 offenses have been decriminalized and 327 redundant provisions/laws removed,” the secretary said.