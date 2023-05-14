New MBA programme in MSME Management launched by MSME Min’s NI-MSME and B-school ASBM

Skill, labour, talent for MSMEs: NI-MSME (National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), a statutory body under the MSME ministry in partnership with Bhubaneswar-based B-school ASBM University has launched a new residential MBA programme in MSME Management. The programme will begin in the 2023 academic session. “This is first of its kind (management programme) with a judicious blend of hands-on experience and exposure to MSME functioning. This is in line with National Education Policy, 2020,” NI-MSME said in a statement.

The selected students for the two-year programe (four semesters) will be provided education loan under the Star Vidya National Scheme by the Bank of India for which the latter has already recognised ASBM University.

The first-year course (two semesters) will be taught at ASBM University and the second-year course at NI-MSME premises in Hyderabad. The institute said this would help students master professional competency through expert classroom exposure and professional hands-on experience. On successful completion of the programme, the students will be awarded MBA degree by ASBM University, the statement said earlier this week.

NI-MSME provides training to middle and senior-level technocrats, bureaucrats, bankers, potential entrepreneurs, educationists, and civil society organizations on the latest management practices to streamline their operations.

Among the major growth challenges MSMEs face is the lack of marketing and managerial expertise or management skills with promoters and their small teams compared to large enterprises or technology-led businesses. Structured training and development can help augment the promoter’s knowledge and awareness about the systematic handling of risks to grow the business.

“The MSME sector is growing by leaps and bounds and will play a prominent role in the development of the economy in the days to come. Such enterprises will have a huge requirement of management personnel to run these organizations. This new programme has been specially designed to meet that need by making trained human resources readily available to effectively manage the MSMEs,” the institute added.