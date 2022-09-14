Govt integrates Udyam portal with jobs portal National Career Service for access to manpower data

Skill, labour, talent for MSMEs: Chairing the 18th meeting of the National Board of MSME (NBMSME) on Wednesday, MSME Minister Narayan Rane launched the integration of the Udyam registration with the government’s jobs portal National Career Service (NCS) for MSMEs to access the employable manpower database with NCS. The announcement to interlink four portals, viz., Udyam portal, e-Shram, NCS and Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee-Employer Mapping (ASEEM) was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech this year in order to provide seamless data access for better services.

“They will perform as portals with live, organic databases, providing G2C, B2C and B2B services. These services will relate to credit facilitation, skilling, and recruitment with an aim to further formalise the economy and enhance entrepreneurial opportunities for all,” Sitharaman had said in her budget address.

NCS, implemented by the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour & Employment, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015 to offer a variety of employment-related services like job search, job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship, internships etc.

Meanwhile, Rane also inaugurated a portal for the scheme ‘Promotion of MSMEs in North Eastern Region and Sikkim’, said a statement by the MSME ministry. The government in June this year revised the scheme’s guidelines to provide financial support for enhancing the productivity, competitiveness and capacity building of MSMEs based in the NER and Sikkim.

Under the new guidelines, the MSME Ministry has enhanced the upper limit of financial assistance for various components of the scheme, such as maximum financial support to state governments for setting up new and modernizing existing Mini Technology Centres was increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 13.50 crore.

The MSME ministry also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Common Service Centre on Wednesday in connection with the Udyam portal. Rane said the partnership will expand the handholding support to enterprises residing in remote areas and help them avail benefits of government schemes and priority sector lending, the statement noted. The minister also highlighted the need to resolve the delayed payments issue faced by MSMEs.

According to the details available on the Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME portal, NBMSME’s role is to examine the factors affecting the promotion and development of MSMEs in the country, review the policies and programmes of the central government in regard to promoting MSMEs, make recommendations on matters impacting MSMEs’ growth, and advice the government on the use of the Fund or Funds for MSMEs.

