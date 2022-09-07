Work from office: 60% of small businesses working all days from office currently, says Colliers survey

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: As businesses contemplate their workplace strategies in the post-Covid world, small enterprises are looking less amenable toward hybrid working in comparison to large businesses. According to a latest survey by commercial real estate services provider Colliers, 60 per cent of the small firms are currently working all days from their offices while only 10 per cent of the large enterprises are preferring five-day work from office, indicating that offices are finding more favour from small businesses.

The survey conducted in May and June this year to understand the current and future workplace plans received 300 responses from ‘occupiers’ including small, mid and large-sized firms in India.

With respect to embracing flexible workspaces (flex), 60 per cent of the respondents comprising large businesses are gravitating toward flexible spaces as they can place certain teams in a distributed manner in comparison to only 36 per cent small businesses and 38 per cent medium enterprises who are opting for the same, the survey noted. Overall, around 63 per cent of respondents are embracing hybrid work “with three days a week in office seems to be the most popular mode, furthering business goals and at the same offering work-life balance to employees.”

Flexible office spaces are seeing increased demand in tier-II cities led by large enterprises. “The tier II story is back in the market. Large firms, especially, are leading this trend as almost 70 per cent of the large enterprises are open to exploring flex in non-metro cities, while only 27 per cent of the smaller firms are considering the same,” said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer – India and Managing Director, Market Development – Asia, Colliers.

Around half of the companies planning office expansion in the next 6-18 months were from the technology sector, followed by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The survey noted a 5-10 per cent increase in productivity under hybrid work set up by around one-third of the occupiers surveyed while communication barriers, lack of collaboration, disparity in the workplace environment were some of the challenges cited.

“Offices are now evolving into centers of collaboration and innovation, with the wellbeing of employees at the core. A hybrid work style needs to be supported by apt technological intervention to ensure seamless collaboration and communication,” said Nair.

