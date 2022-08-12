Uttar Pradesh to launch MSME Mart for ODOP products on the 75th Independence Day

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: To bolster Uttar Pradesh’s traditional culture and handicrafts, the state government will launch an MSME Mart at the Summit Building in Lucknow this Independence Day.

According to the report in Daily Pioneer, UP’s Industrial Consultants (UPICON) Managing Director, Praveen Singh said that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Mart on the seventh floor of the Summit Building has been operational and is serving as a promotional hub and showcasing venue for the products curated by local artisans trained under ODOP and other similar government schemes.

“As part of a series of measures undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government to provide recognition and platform to the talented artisans and craftsmen of the state, a target has been set to open 75 such marts across the country,” stated Singh. Further, he said that there was another proposal to open such shops internationally.

The mart would showcase the talent of the local artisans ranging from the brass products of Moradabad to wooden toys of Chitrakoot.

“Through the mart, the artisans will get proper recognition. Not only the products made by them will be displayed, but also the hard work put in to make such products will be shown through videos so that customers know the names of the artisans who created them,” said Singh.

The products can be gifting solutions by the customers exploring options ahead of this festive season. “In view of the festivities, discounts on various products will also be given to the customers,” Singh said.

The mart will officially be inaugurated on August 15 to display the ‘Culture of Uttar Pradesh’ as its title suggests.

“After the inauguration of the MSME Mart in Lucknow, similar marts will be opened in places like Noida, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra. Thereafter, such marts will also be opened in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata,” said Singh.

He further added that the franchise model of UP MSME Mart is also being developed. A proper place will be mandatory and priority will be given to those trained in entrepreneurship or those who have benefited from the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar scheme, for the franchise.

The state’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath in July directed the district administrations to identify and list the unique products in each tehsil across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh for its upcoming One Tehsil One Product (OTOP) scheme.