Big Billion Days 2021: Over 5,000 offline brand stores add to Flipkart’s seller base this festive season

This festive sale, over 1 lakh kiranas and overall more than 3,75,000 sellers from across India will be selling goods on Flipkart.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Days ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it is connecting over 5,000 offline branded retail stores from more than 300 cities in India to its marketplace. The stores operating in fashion, large appliances, mobiles, and consumer electronics segments will leverage Flipkart’s support to expand their business this festive season. The company said the programme, which it piloted late last year for the fashion vertical, has been able to add three more categories viz., large appliances, mobiles, and consumer electronics. Flipkart has aimed at onboarding 10,000 branded retail stores on its marketplace by the end of the year.

“Today, we are proud to facilitate PAN-India consumer market access for over 5,000 branded retail stores, which enables them to embrace opportunities driven by the best technology. We look forward to scaling this programme over the next few months,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group in a statement.

Flipkart had announced dates for its annual festive sale from October 7 to October 12 last week but had preponed it to October 3, a day before its arch-rival Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale was scheduled (October 4, 2021). However, Amazon too had later revised date for its annual sale and preponed it to October 3 to take on Flipkart.

In the run-up to the event, Flipkart had recently announced a separate marketplace model called Flipkart Xtra to offer flexible earning opportunities to individuals, service agencies, and technicians. The aim has been to boost Flipkart’s supply chain for delivering orders faster this festive season. The app, said Flipkart, was an extension to its alternate delivery models that included the Flipkart Kirana programme. The programme had fulfilled 10 million shipments during last year’s sale. This festive sale, over 1 lakh kiranas, and overall more than 3,75,000 sellers from across India will be selling goods on Flipkart. The company is aiming to have a total of 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021.

On the other hand, Amazon’s over 8.5 lakh sellers including more than 75,000 local shops from 450 cities and other sellers under various Amazon programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar would be selling on its marketplace this festive sale. As per a survey by Amazon conducted by Nielsen between August 30 and September 9, 2021, 78 per cent of 1,965 sellers surveyed are looking to connect with new customers while 71 per cent are expecting a jump in sales.