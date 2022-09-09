DASH to offer online payments to its 2000+ small merchants through Cashfree Payments

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The tech platform for brands in tier three towns, DASH has announced partnership with payment and Application Programming Interface (API) banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments to enable its partners collect payments from their merchants’ door step.

DASH will particularly be using Cashfree Payments’ point of sale solution, ‘softPOS’ to offer it to its 2,000 small merchants in tier-three areas. SoftPOS is a payments acceptance solution that transforms a smartphone into a contactless payment acceptance device. Merchants can use the app to generate UPI QR codes, create payment links, and enable card payments via NFC-based Tap and Pay, and also record and manage cash collections. softPOS also offers payment methods such as wallets, EMI etc. through this solution.

The B2B platform DASH has a network of demand aggregators and fulfillment partners in tier three cities to make those markets accessible for FMCG brands. It has 2000-plus partners in five locations and delivers orders directly to the merchants. Once the order is delivered, the fulfillment partner collects the payment using Cashfree Payments’ softPOS.

“SoftPOS (software point of sale) is a cost-friendly alternative to physical POS (Point of Sale) machines that lets businesses turn any Android phone into a POS device,” said Reeju Datta, Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments.

“We are growing at a rate of 32 per cent Compounded Multi Growth Rate (CMGR) and looking to touch 100 crores in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by the end of September, 2022” said DASH’s founder Ajay Jain adding that the growth requires similar scaling in payment collection.

Cashfree Payments provides full-stack payments solutions to businesses and works closely with banks to build core payments and banking infrastructure. Apart from India, they also have clients in the USA, Canada and UAE.