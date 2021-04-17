Scope & PSEs observe public sector day

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) held week-long celebrations to mark Public Sector Day on April 10 at various establishments of PSEs and SCOPE.
This day earmarks public sector’s contribution to nation building and socio- economic development. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE said, “Reinvigorating themselves during the Covid pandemic, PSEs as nation builders converted crisis into an opportunity to innovate, reskill and become self-sufficient. SCOPE earmarks this day to salute this very ‘never-say-die’ spirit of PSEs.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.