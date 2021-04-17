  • MORE MARKET STATS

Scope & PSEs observe public sector day

April 17, 2021 8:24 AM

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) held week-long celebrations to mark Public Sector Day on April 10 at various establishments of PSEs and SCOPE.

PSEThis day earmarks public sector’s contribution to nation building and socio- economic development. (Representational image)

This day earmarks public sector’s contribution to nation building and socio- economic development. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE said, “Reinvigorating themselves during the Covid pandemic, PSEs as nation builders converted crisis into an opportunity to innovate, reskill and become self-sufficient. SCOPE earmarks this day to salute this very ‘never-say-die’ spirit of PSEs.”

