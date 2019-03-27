Police complaint filed against Malvinder, Shivinder Singh for cheating and forgery

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 5:07 AM

Company filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police against the erstwhile promoters for criminal actions, including cheating and forgery

Malvinder singh,  Shivinder Singh, Religare Enterprises, Sunil Godhwani, Delhi High Court, Singh brothersReligare had earlier filed an application in the Delhi High Court in the case between Daiichi Sankyo and Malvinder Singh for a stay on the redemption of 15 lakh non-convertible preference shares issued by the company.

Religare Enterprises (REL) has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police against the erstwhile promoters, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, for criminal actions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, and forgery with regard to issuance and redemption of preference shares of REL done between 2008-16.

The complaint has also named former Religare CEO Sunil Godhwani and investment companies of the Singh brothers, RHC Holding, Oscar Investments, RHC Finance and other associates. Religare had earlier filed an application in the Delhi High Court in the case between Daiichi Sankyo and Malvinder Singh for a stay on the redemption of 15 lakh non-convertible preference shares issued by the company.

Also read| Jet Airways assures govt won’t ground any more planes; will add 40 more by April end

Religare has also filed a complaint with the ministry of corporate affairs seeking investigations into various suspicious transactions that took place when the Singh brothers were at the helm.

In addition, Religare said that it has also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police pertaining to the alleged issuance and redemption of preference shares during 2008-16. The financial impact would depend on the outcome of various ongoing investigations, the company said.

The complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing alleges criminal actions under the IPC including offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, forgery, forgery for the purposes of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Police complaint filed against Malvinder, Shivinder Singh for cheating and forgery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition