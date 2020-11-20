  • MORE MARKET STATS

PMLA case: ED assures SC of no coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

By: |
November 20, 2020 3:40 PM

The bench said it would hear later the two other petitions filed by Chanda Kochhar challenging the arrest of her husband Deepak Kochhar in the case. 

PMLA case, CICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar i, money laundering case, ED, Enforcement Directorate, Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal DhootThe ED has recently filed a charge sheet against Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on money laundering charges (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would not take any coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar in a money laundering case. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the agency would not take any coercive step in pursuance of the ECIR registered in ICICI Bank-Videocon Group loan case.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, said it would hear later the two other petitions filed by Chanda Kochhar challenging the arrest of her husband Deepak Kochhar in the case.  The ED has recently filed a charge sheet against Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on money laundering charges.

Related News

Kochhar’s, Dhoot and others have denied the allegations, official sources had said earlier. They had said the charge sheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai.

The central probe agency had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September after it filed a criminal case of money laundering after studying an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others. It has slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for “illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PMLA case ED assures SC of no coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Autonomous IT may keep cyber criminals at bay; here’s how it’s better for cyber-defense 
2Indian talent today touches almost every part of Amazon’s global offerings, says Amit Agarwal
3Kalpataru to invest Rs 350 cr to build over 200 premium flats in Mumbai