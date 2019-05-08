Piramal Group in talks with PTC India to buy 290-mw wind assets

The $10-billion glass-to-financial services major Piramal Enterprises is in talks with PTC India to acquire its subsidiary PTC Energy\u2019s 290 mw wind assets as part of their strategy to expand investments in renewable sector \u2013 wind and solar \u2013 people close to the development told FE. Piramal Group is planning to acquire the entire wind portfolio of PTC India across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which is likely to cost the company around Rs 2,200 crore, the sources said. PTC India recently mandated KPMG to advise on various fund-raising options where it may sell a major stake in the wind power business to a strategic investor or look at complete sale of assets. When contacted, PTC India spokesperson said in an email response that, \u201cPTC India is considering various options for funding growth of its subsidiary PTC Energy (PEL), including getting a suitable strategic investor on board. Beyond this, we have nothing to share.\u201d Spokesperson of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, a financial services arm of Piramal Enterprises, refused to comment, saying \u201cWe do not comment on speculations.\u201d While PTC India is looking to exit its wind power portfolio, Piramal Enterprises has been investing into renewable portfolios across India as renewable sector is witnessing significant consolidation. In the last three years, the group has invested close to Rs 2,800 crore in renewable companies such as Renew Power, Essel Infrastructure, and ACME Solar through its global investment partners. Piramal on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian Pension Plan and Investment Board (CPPIB) to co-sponsor an infrastructure investment trust to invest in renewable assets with a corpus of $600 million or Rs 4,200 crore.\u00a0Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group, said, the renewable energy sector is at an inflection point and is witnessing significant consolidation, the pace of which is likely to increase in the near future. \u201cWe believe that the timing is opportune for aggregating assets in this sector, given that existing players are willing sellers in light of a constrained capital market environment in both debt and equity,\u201d Piramal said.