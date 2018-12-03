Only 19% family businesses have succession plan: Report

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 10:35 PM

The report said 58 per cent of families are interested in setting up a family office themselves or joining one and added that half of them are already in the process of doing so.

It said fixed income and equities are the two most favoured investment classes and there is a keen interest to track opportunities in private equity or venture capital. (Representational photo)

Despite feuds rocking some of the large corporations, Indian family businesses continue to overlook succession planning with only a minority having undertaken the exercise, a report said Monday.

Only 19 per cent of families have formally agreed or written succession plans, said the report which examined 78 ultra-high networth families with an average net worth of USD 645 million and assets under management (AUM) of USD 318 million.

The report by Edelweiss Private Wealth Management (EPWM) and Campden Family Connect(a joint venture between UK’s Campden and the Patni Group to manage private wealth) however, said the next generation is already coming into the fold, with 56 per cent of them holding either family office or wealth management roles.

“India has about 150,000 high networth families with a cumulative net worth of USD 2 trillion. This number is expected to rise to four lakh high networth families with a net worth of USD 5 trillion by 2025,” EPWM head Anshu Kapoor said.

It said fixed income and equities are the two most favoured investment classes and there is a keen interest to track opportunities in private equity or venture capital.

The report said 58 per cent of families are interested in setting up a family office themselves or joining one and added that half of them are already in the process of doing so.

“There are only about 45 formal family office structures in existence demonstrates a dearth of understanding on the purpose and services offered by family offices,” Campden’s director Amit Patni said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Only 19% family businesses have succession plan: Report
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition