NTPC slows coal imports as stocks improve

With improvement in domestic coal supplies, state-run power producer NTPC may go slow on its fuel imports plan. While the company, the country’s largest power producer, has already contracted to import 10 million tonne (MT) of coal so far this year under a power ministry directive, it may import only another 2 MT of the fuel in the remainder of the fiscal, according to company sources.

Yet, coal imports this fiscal will be about five times last year’s level.

The imported coal will be blended with the domestic fuel to boost supply, sources in the company said.

As per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, with around 11.46 MT coal stocks now, NTPC is not facing any coal shortage, as of now. The stock was just around 3 MT at the same time in the last fiscal year.

NTPC’s total coal requirement for the current fiscal is estimated to be 247 MT. In its annual report, NTPC said that the requirement will be met through long-term fuel supply agreements from Coal India and SCCL, bridge linkage, captive mines, and e-auction apart from imports.

NTPC had imported 2.47 MT of coal last fiscal and just 0.92 MT in the previous fiscal. It received 196 MT coal in 2021-22 and 170 MT in 2020-21. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, it imported 4.33 MT of coal compared with just 0.47 MT in the same period last fiscal.

The company’s captive mines produced 4.24 MT in the first quarter of the current fiscal which is 60% higher than the previous year. In the last fiscal, its coal mines produced 14 MT of dry fuel.

For meeting the increased generation, the ACQ needs to be enhanced by CIL.

Around 20 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in the country is designed to run on imported coal. These capacities, on an aggregate basis, is running at a PLF of around 34%. If all these imported coal-based stations run at full capacity, other generators such as NTPC, DVC, and state gencos like Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh may not be required to import coal for blending.