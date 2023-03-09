No power cuts this summer: Power Min Singh asks companies to take these measures to ensure adequate supply

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said that it is taking several measures to ensure that there is adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months. He also asked the power companies to ensure that there is no load-shedding during the peak summers. He asked the stakeholders to closely monitor the situation and take actions to meet the required demand during the coming months. He also asked CEA to see that a “fair and transparent mechanism” is devised for allocation of coal to various States/UTs.

According to a Reuters report, India is facing high risk of night time power cuts this summer season, with delays in adding new coal fired and hydropower capacity to address the increase in demand this season. India’s power availability during ‘non-solar hours’ this April is expected to be 1.7 per cent lower than the demand, said a government data reviewed by Reuters. The national capital itself is looking at power shortage with Delhi expecting peak load to reach 8000 MW in late June or early July.

The government, in a review meeting headed by RK Singh, has devised a multi-pronged strategy to try and ensure adequate availability during peak demand period, especially during April-23 and May-23.

Coal based plants: Power utilities have been directed to undertake maintenance for coal-based power plants well in advance. “Directions have already been issued under section-11 to all Imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity from 16th March 2023,” the ministry said in a statement. Also, the government is working towards making adequate coal stocks available at the coal-based power plants. In order to make this happen, the railway board has agreed to provide 418 rakes to different subsidiaries of CIL, GSS and captive blocks, for the transport of coal. “An additional capacity of 2920 MW would be available through new coal-based plants which would be commissioned by the end of this month,” the ministry said.

Gas-based plants: The power ministry has directed NTPC to run its 5000 MW gas-based power stations during the April-May period. Also, 4000 MW of additional gas-based power capacity would be added by other entities, as informed by the ministry. GAIL has, meanwhile, assured of necessary supply of gas during the summer months

Hydro plants: The ministry has also instructed all the hydro plants to operate in consultation with RLDCs/ SLDCs (Regional/State Load Dispatch Centers) to optimize water utilization in the current month so that there is better availability during the peak months.

The demand

According to the estimates of the Central Electricity Authority, the peak demand is expected to be around 229GW during April. Post this, the demand will taper off with monsoon season picking up over the next 3-4 months. “As per estimates, the energy demand is expected to be 1,42,097 MU during April’23, highest in the year 2023 before reducing to 1,41,464 MU in May’23 and further declining continuously to 1,17,049 MU during November,” it said.