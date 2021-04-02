Mallika Srinivasan – Private sector executive named CPSE selection board head

Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, Tractors and Farm Equipment

The Centre on Thursday appointed a private sector executive — Mallika Srinivasan — as the chairperson of the prestigious Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), breaking the convention of appointing senior bureaucrats to the post. Srinivasan is CMD of Chennai-based TAFE, the country’s second largest tractor manufacturer.

PESB is responsible for the selection and placement of top personnel including chairman, managing director, chairman-cum-managing director and functional directors in CPSEs. The top PESB post was lying vacant since former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar, who held the post between May 1-August 31, 2020, was appointed as Election Commissioner.

Prior to Kumar, Kapil Dev Tripathi (IAS 1980) was the chairman of the board and he held the post for just a month, before moving as Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind on May 1, 2020.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivasan as the chairperson of PESB for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, according to a government order.

Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as member, PESB. He is at present Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

The PESB shall consist of one chairperson and three full-time members. MK Gupta and Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital (retd) are the two serving members of the PESB.