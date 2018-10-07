Major shift in smartphone market, OnePlus overtakes Apple to become the top choice for premium users

OnePlus overtakes Apple to become the top choice for premium users

A comprehensive survey across six metro cities of India by CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insight (MICI) has provided an interesting profile of changing consumer preference and interests when it comes to premium smartphone brands. In the latest survey conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai across different sections society viz., students, professionals and teens – it has been stated that consumers are now looking at premium smartphone brands as an ‘extension of their lifestyle’ or something that ‘make them feel more powerful’.

In a more interesting revelation, it has pointed out that OnePlus has emerged as the top choice of smartphones in the Indian market, overtaking Apple’s iPhone and Samsung. In the survey conducted, 59% of the participants of the age group of 18-32 are now eyeing OnePlus more than iPhone – which leads it to be the brand of choice for buyers seeking premium smartphones.

As per the study, even the age group above 40, is showing significant interest in OnePlus, with 15% of the total participants favouring it. The result points out the increasing brand influence of OnePlus, which is a distressing sign for other premium brands of smartphone in the country.

Most users showcase the significant amount of brand loyalty, when it comes to smartphone, the study stated. However, there is a small percentage that is looking to switch brands. While Apple happened to be the brand of choice for the existing OnePlus (6 per cent) and Oppo (18 per cent) users. OnePlus is gaining popularity across users from brands like Apple (6 per cent), Samsung ( 15 per cent) and Vivo (16 per cent). Even though small, a percentage of Apple users are also looking to shift to OnePLus.

Interestingly, in the premium smartphone user’s segment who have phones costing over Rs 50,000 – a whopping 12% are looking to shift to OnePlus.

The CMR MICI survey also points out that upgrades in design, performance, exceptional speed and enhanced gaming experience is what is driving the smartphone market these days. Nearly 83% of those who participated in the survey are looking to upgrade their smartphones every 1-2 years. Most of whom are looking for phones with features like in-screen fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and Virtual reality support. Many are looking to change their phones because of some recurring technical problem.