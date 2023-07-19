Lotus Chocolate appoints new CEO, CFO, statutory auditor

Lotus Chocolate announced the appointment of Sikander Aman Khullar as the chief executive officer and S Gautham as the chief financial officer & key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from July 18, 2023, the company informed in a regulatory filing. Vivekanand Narayan Prabhu resigned as CFO of the company on July 18.

Sikander Aman Khullar has more than 27 years of experience in the FMCG sector within India, Georgia (Eastern Europe), lran and Bangladesh, across the value chain. The new CEO has exposure to categories such as tea, coffee, spices, preserves, mineral water and edible oils and has worked with MNCs and even family run organizations.

Meanwhile, S Gautham, the new CFO of the company, has more than 15 years of leadership experience in finance, mergers & acquisitions, large scale capex investments, factory financial operations across business sectors including papers and FMCG. “Over the past 12.5 years, Gautham has played a key role at ITC shaping the financial health by controlling the factory financial operations, participating in large scale negotiations & investments, mergers & acquisition, and marketing finance,” it said.

Furthermore, Lotus Chocolate also said that its auditor VDNR & Associates resigned, effective August 10, 2023 and the company has appointed Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as its statutory auditors . Deloitte will join the company as its auditors effective August 10, the date of conclusion of Lotu Chocolate’s 34th AGM, for a period of five years.

Earlier in May, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) had announced that it has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company. RCPL completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Lotus Chocolate for an aggregate consideration of Rs 74 crore and subscribed to non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Lotus Chocolate for an aggregate consideration of Rs 25 crore.