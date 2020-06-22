Larsen & Toubro inks pact with KBR for refinery, petrochemical projects

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by L&T arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering.
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has inked pact with KBR to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by L&T arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering.
“L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed a memorandum of understanding with KBR to build Modular Process Plants for refinery and petrochemical projects,” the conglomerate said in a statement.
Under the terms of the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities and LTHE will exclusively bid for KBR’s solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAATTM), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COTTM) for global projects with special emphasis on India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, the statement said.
”L&T has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector. Through this MoU with KBR, LTHE will combine its best-in-class engineering, world class modular fabrication facilities and core strength of project management and construction to offer safe, reliable, and optimised solutions to our customers,”Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO of LTHE said.
Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering & Technology) verticals, LTHE delivers design to build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum, it said.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.