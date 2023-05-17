Infosys, bp ink MoU on application service

Infosys on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global integrated energy company bp, under which Infosys would be the bp’s primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernisation, management and maintenance.

This strategic engagement strengthens the long-standing relationship of over two decades between the two companies, Infosys said in a statement.

As bp aims to be a net zero company by 2050, the two will focus on modernising bp’s application landscape to enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation.

The companies will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, diversity equity and inclusion and other social impact initiatives.

Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, innovation and engineering, bp, said, “We are delighted to further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations.”

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said, “… We are now jointly working towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp. Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp’s operational landscape and drive business growth.